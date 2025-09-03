Emperor commences farm-in for Judith-2 appraisal well offshore Australia

Emperor Energy started the farm-in process of the Judith-2 appraisal well. The Judith Gas Field, 100% owned and operated by Emperor, is located in the proven and infrastructure rich Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, Australia.

The Judith-2 appraisal well drilling is scheduled for mid-2026, with Emperor in advanced discussions to secure a jackup rig currently operating nearby in the Gippsland Basin.

Judith-2 will target the existing Judith East 2C Contingent Resource of 166 Bcf plus the underlying P50 Prospective Resource of 142 Bcf identified in the deeper Judith East Longtom Sands, meaning a successful appraisal well may result in a total 308 Bcf 2P Reserve from the Judith East Block. The Judith East deeps were not reached by the original Judith-1 discovery well, and are equivalent to the prolific Longtom Sands (100, 200 and 300) that were in production at the Longtom Gas Field, approximately 15 km to the west of Judith.

Upon success of Judith-2 there may be an opportunity to drill a sidetrack up-dip from the Judith-2 well into the Northeast fault block, accessing an additional 364 Bcf of identified P50 prospective gas resource potentially resulting in a total 2P Gas Reserve of 672 Bcf.