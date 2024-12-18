Understanding persuasion psychology can help to support improvements in rig safety

The psychology of persuasion – the study of how to influence people’s attitudes and behaviors – can be useful in many situations, including in association with rig operations and management. Neil Orvay, Managing Director at Evolution U Consulting, spoke at the 2024 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference in Muscat, Oman, on 11 December, about ways in which people’s perspectives can be influenced – and therefore how their perception of certain things can be influenced – simply by the way information is introduced. In the video, he explains the principle of contrast, as well as Cialdini’s 6 principles of persuasion, as foundations to better understanding persuasion psychology and how it can be relevant to rig operations.