PDO reduces well costs by standardizing, digitalizing rig sizing process

Dec 17, 2024
Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) recently undertook a methodological approach to revitalize its rig sizing process by developing an automated tool called Rig Calc. Abdullah Braiki, Senior Well Engineer Value Creation at PDO, spoke with DC at the 2024 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference in Muscat, Oman, on 11 December about the business case for developing the tool, including overdesign and missed opportunities. In this video, Mr Braiki provides an overview of the “rig sizing” journey, under which rig sizing calculations were standardized, and the resulting digital tool that has now been implemented at PDO.

