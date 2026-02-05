UK Oil & Gas completes Broadford Bridge well abandonment

UK Oil & Gas completed the plug and abandonment of the Broadford Bridge-1/1z well in the UK, marking the conclusion of abandonment operations that began in late 2025 and finished on 4 February 2026.

The company said the work was carried out in full compliance with approved programs, regulatory requirements and consents. UK Oil & Gas added that local authorities were kept informed throughout the operation as part of its ongoing transition toward clean energy storage and hydrogen-related activities.