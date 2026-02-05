NewsThe Offshore Frontier

BW plans 2027 drilling campaign at Maromba field offshore Brazil

Feb 5, 2026
BW Energy plans to drill the first six wells of the development phase at the Maromba field in 2027, according to an investor presentation released by the company.

The Maromba development, located in the Campos basin, is expected to enter production in H2 2027. The initial drilling campaign will target six production wells, with facilities and subsea infrastructure designed to support a second phase of drilling.

BW’s development concept allows for up to 12 production wells in total, along with three injector wells, subject to further approvals and project execution. The field will be developed using a redeployed FPSO and converted wellhead platform as part of a phased approach intended to manage capital spending and project risk.

