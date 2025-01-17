TXO Partners finds natural gas potential in San Juan Basin

The TXO Partners technical team has identified another play within TXO’s operated production base. The tactical 3,520-acre block – Phase I – for developing and monetizing reserves represents about 6% of TXO’s current Mancos position in the San Juan Basin, Colorado Plateau province.

Specifically, internal engineers estimate that this single position holds about 200–300 billion cu ft of natural gas with 25 billion cu ft estimated per drill well and has the potential to almost double its existing natural gas reserves. The company’s acres for exploitation are held by production with no leasehold expiration dates.

The ongoing cash flow from all activities will be allocated to capital investment decisions, unit distributions, and debt management.