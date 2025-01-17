ADNOC and AIQ complete trial phase of agentic AI solution

ADNOC and AIQ completed a proof-of-concept trial of ENERGYai, an agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solution tailored for the energy sector. ENERGYai integrates a 70-billion-parameter large language model (LLM) with petabytes of proprietary data to drive optimization and efficiency across the company’s operations.

The 90-day proof-of-concept trial demonstrated that ENERGYai’s agentic AI – AI ‘agents’ that are trained in specific tasks across the energy value chain – can deliver significant improvements in the pace and accuracy of upstream exploration through rapid, precise and detailed seismic survey analysis, alongside relevant, actionable insights to support production optimization at ADNOC’s existing wells.

ENERGYai was able to deliver its insights in intuitive natural language, enabling engineers to interact with it effectively and easily. The results of the trial delivered promising real-world results, including a 70% improvement in accuracy in major seismic interpretation aspects and significant improvements in advanced reservoir monitoring and anomaly detection.

The ENERGYai trial also showed promising results in enhancing data quality, as it vastly improved the reliability and usability of operational data inputs by detecting errors, standardizing formats and enriching datasets.

Following the proof of concept, the first operational, scalable version of ENERGYai is expected to be completed in H1 2025. This version will include five fully operational AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations and will be test-deployed across a number of upstream assets, with plans to scale its application to thousands of additional wells.