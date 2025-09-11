Turkey taps Baker Hughes to supply subsea, completion systems

Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) tapped Baker Hughes to supply subsea production and completion systems in the country’s Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3.

Through the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 ft. The company’s upper and lower completions systems will provide multizonal control of subsurface operations.

Baker Hughes has collaborated with TPAO and TP-OTC in the Sakarya Gas Field since development began in 2022. The company’s GaffneyCline energy advisory team has worked closely with TPAO and TP-OTC on reservoir and technology evaluations for the field’s unique subsurface geology. Baker Hughes has also provided lower completions solutions to optimize production in thin-layered reservoirs like those found in the Black Sea.

During Phase 3, Baker Hughes’ completions technologies, including InForce HCMTM-A interval control valves, SureTREAT chemical injection valves, SureSENS QPT ELITE gauges, REACH subsurface safety valves and SC-XP Select Zero Loss stack-pack system will be integrated with subsea production systems to create new engineering and operational efficiencies.

Deliveries and execution supporting Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 will begin in late 2025.