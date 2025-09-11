NewsOnshore Advances

Royale expands position in Permian Basin

Sep 11, 2025
Rig activity in the Permian Basin is expected to stay fairly steady over the next 18 months, although operators will slow their completion work until pipeline capacity constraints are eased in late 2019 or early 2020.

Royale Energy acquired additional non-operated working interests in seven producing Barnett wells within the 17,000-acre Pradera Fuego project, operated by Ares Energy in Ector County, Texas. With this acquisition, Royale and its outside investors now hold a 7.5% non-operated working interest across seven producing horizontal Barnett wells, and a 5% working interest in the associated acreage.

Royale is currently negotiating a farm-out agreement to obtain the drilling rights to an additional 2.5% working interest on the acreage.

The Pradera Fuego asset includs 39 future Barnett drilling locations and 44 future Woodford locations.

Sep 11, 2025
