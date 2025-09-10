PTTEP moves forward with Thailand’s first CCS project

PTTEP has reached the final investment decision (FID) on Carbon Capture and Storage Project (CCS) at the Arthit gas field, marking Thailand’s first CCS development.

PTTEP has conducted extensive studies and assessments in preparation for the project, covering the entire process from storage site selection with reservoirs at depths of 1,000–2,000 m to engineering design, and comprehensive Measurement, Monitoring and Verification (MMV) programs. The company will leverage existing infrastructure at Arthit field while constructing and installing additional facilities as required.

Carbon storage operations are expected to commence in 2028, with capacity gradually ramping up to around 1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.