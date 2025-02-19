Trillion Energy announces field operations update

Trillion Energy has issued an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey. Previously, the company completed installation of new tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. A total of six wells have now received the new smaller tubing size to mitigate water loading conditions.

In January 2025 the company completed installation of new velocity string tubing in two wells located on tripods (Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2) in an operation that took about two weeks.

The tripod wells continue to receive nitrogen injections to stimulate production, however, operations have been delayed over the past few weeks due to stormy winter weather conditions. Both Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2 initially responded positively to the ongoing operational efforts, however, stable long-term flow rates have yet to be sustained.

Trillion is currently preparing to stimulate the Akcakoca-3 and South Akcakoca-2 wells in the upcoming week using nitrogen, upon suitable weather conditions arriving.

The company has sourced a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform, which will provide continuous gas lifting injection to certain wells to assist in production.