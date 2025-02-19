FPSO Almirante Tamandaré begins production

The Petrobras FPSO Almirante Tamandaré (Búzios 7) has started production in the Búzios field, located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin. This is the first high-capacity unit to be installed in the field, with the potential to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process 12 million cu m of gas daily.

In total, 15 wells will be connected to the platform through a subsea infrastructure, including seven oil producers, six water and gas injectors, one convertible well (producer and injector) and one gas injector.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is part of the sixth production system of Búzios and will contribute to the field, reaching a production level of 1 million bpd expected by H2 2025. Búzios will become Petrobras’ largest production field, with the goal of reaching 2 million bpd by 2030.

The unit was leased from SBM Offshore. In addition to having above-average capacity compared to industry standards, it is equipped with decarbonization technologies such as a closed flare system, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. The unit also features heat recovery technologies that reduce the demand for additional energy.

The Búzios consortium is composed of Petrobras (operator), the Chinese partner companies CNOOC and CNODC, as well as PPSA, the company responsible for managing production-sharing contracts.