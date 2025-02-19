TWMA partners with multinational operator for Egypt exploration project

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has partnered with a multinational energy operator for its inaugural exploration project in Egypt. Located offshore in the Mediterranean Sea, the project highlights the expanding potential of Egypt’s natural gas reserves.

Commencing in October 2024, the two-year contract sees TWMA providing comprehensive onshore waste management services from its Alexandria waste processing facility and recently opened offices in Cairo. The scope of work includes the management, transportation, treatment and disposal of all waste streams including drill cuttings and features oil recovery through TWMA’s RotoMill technology. Additionally, it involves tank cleaning and other cargo carrying units for supply vessels.

The collaboration lays the foundation for future initiatives between TWMA and the operator, with potential opportunities for offshore processing of drilling waste and other high-potential projects.

This contract follows TWMA’s recent $70 million contract win in the Middle East with a leading UAE operator, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding its operations across the Middle East and North Africa region.