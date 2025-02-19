People, Companies and Products

TWMA partners with multinational operator for Egypt exploration project

Feb 19, 2025
0 179 1 minute read
TWMA Partners with Multinational Operator for Inaugural Exploration Project in Egypt

Drilling waste management specialist TWMA has partnered with a multinational energy operator for its inaugural exploration project in Egypt. Located offshore in the Mediterranean Sea, the project highlights the expanding potential of Egypt’s natural gas reserves.

Commencing in October 2024, the two-year contract sees TWMA providing comprehensive onshore waste management services from its Alexandria waste processing facility and recently opened offices in Cairo. The scope of work includes the management, transportation, treatment and disposal of all waste streams including drill cuttings and features oil recovery through TWMA’s RotoMill technology. Additionally, it involves tank cleaning and other cargo carrying units for supply vessels.

The collaboration lays the foundation for future initiatives between TWMA and the operator, with potential opportunities for offshore processing of drilling waste and other high-potential projects.

This contract follows TWMA’s recent $70 million contract win in the Middle East with a leading UAE operator, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding its operations across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Feb 19, 2025
0 179 1 minute read

Related Articles

EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

Feb 19, 2025
Trillion Energy starts operations on tripods

Trillion Energy announces field operations update

Feb 19, 2025

Diamondback acquires Double Eagle subsidiaries

Feb 18, 2025

ADES secures award in Nigeria for jackup Admarine 501

Feb 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button