New contracts for harsh-environment semis add $161 million to Transocean backlog

Transocean announced contracts for three of its harsh-environment semisubmersibles. Together, the fixtures represent approximately $161 million in firm contract backlog.

A three-well contract extension with Wintershall was awarded to the Transocean Norge. Scheduled to begin in Q1 of 2028, this 140-day program is a direct continuation of the rig’s current program and contributes approximately $71 million in backlog, excluding additional services.

In Norway, the Transocean Spitsbergen was awarded a three-well contract extension with Equinor. The program is expected to start in Q4 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program. It will contribute approximately $72 million in backlog, excluding additional services, and the extension includes options for up to six additional wells.

In Australia, Woodside exercised its second option for the Transocean Endurance. The estimated 45-day well is in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and will contribute approximately $18 million in backlog.