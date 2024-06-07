Noble spearheads simulation exercise to better understand well control of CO2 drilling

Noble Corp joined forces with Endeavor Technologies, as well as other industry organizations like DNV, on 5 June to conduct a simulation of the drilling of a CO2 well. Zach Bruton, Senior Business Developer for CCS at Noble, spoke with DC Editor and Publisher Linda Hsieh at the Endeavor Experience Center in Houston to explain the market drivers for the simulation project and the future of carbon storage. He also discusses the learnings that Noble anticipates to capture from the project, which could provide the industry with a better understanding of well control challenges and training needs for drilling CO2 wells – and potentially even for the development of industry standards around the certification of CO2 drilling rigs. Watch the video for more information.