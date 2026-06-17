NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Transocean awarded contracts for Norge, Equinox rigs

Jun 17, 2026
0 36 Less than a minute
The Transocean Norge. (Source: Transocean)

Transocean was awarded a five-well contract with Harbour Energy in Norway for the Transocean Norge. The estimated 300 days of work is expected to begin in Q1 2028, in direct continuation of the rig’s current program. The contract includes three one-well options.

Transocean was also awarded a two-well contract with Santos in Australia for the Transocean Equinox. The estimated 90 days of work is expected to begin in Q2 2027. The contract includes five one-well options.

Jun 17, 2026
0 36 Less than a minute

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