Equinor finalizes new design for Arkenstone well

Equinor and partners have finalized a new well design for the Arkenstone gas exploration well in production license 1014 in the Norwegian Sea, with spud now expected in mid-2027.

The Transocean semisubmersible Spitsbergen is set to drill the well, following the redesign needed after the original 2024 attempt was suspended when shallow gas was encountered near the reservoir. Arkenstone, roughly 100 km northeast of the Norne field, carries pre-drill resource estimates ranging from 30 million to 250 million barrels of oil equivalent. Equinor operates PL 1014 with an 80% stake; OKEA holds the remaining 20%.