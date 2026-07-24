NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor finalizes new design for Arkenstone well

Jul 24, 2026
0 192 Less than a minute
The Transocean Spitsbergen is now using a hybrid energy storage system to capture energy that would otherwise be wasted. The energy is then used to power the rig’s thrusters.

Equinor and partners have finalized a new well design for the Arkenstone gas exploration well in production license 1014 in the Norwegian Sea, with spud now expected in mid-2027.

The Transocean semisubmersible Spitsbergen is set to drill the well, following the redesign needed after the original 2024 attempt was suspended when shallow gas was encountered near the reservoir. Arkenstone, roughly 100 km northeast of the Norne field, carries pre-drill resource estimates ranging from 30 million to 250 million barrels of oil equivalent. Equinor operates PL 1014 with an 80% stake; OKEA holds the remaining 20%.

Jul 24, 2026
0 192 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Egypt approves Perenco contract for Al-Fayrouz gas search

Jul 24, 2026

Zubair field gains new well from Iraqi Drilling

Jul 24, 2026
Expro Marks Major Milestone in International Expansion with First Fully Remote Five-Plug Cementing Operation in Saudi Arabia

Expro completes acquisition of Enhanced Drilling

Jul 24, 2026

Transocean Enabler strikes oil near Johan Castberg for Equinor

Jul 23, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button