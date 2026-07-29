Global and Regional MarketsNews

Cosmo taps CB&I for offshore Block 4 wells work

Jul 29, 2026
0 44 Less than a minute
Cosmo taps CB&I for offshore Block 4 wells work

CB&I’s Asset Solutions business, formerly part of Petrofac, was awarded a well engineering services contract by Cosmo E&P to support drilling, engineering, planning and operational activities in the UAE.

The contract covers Offshore Block 4, Abu Dhabi, which was exclusively awarded to Cosmo in the second competitive bidding round for oil and gas exploration, development and production. CB&I’s UAE-based team will carry out the well engineering work for the block.

Jul 29, 2026
0 44 Less than a minute

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