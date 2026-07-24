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Expro completes acquisition of Enhanced Drilling

Jul 24, 2026
0 42 Less than a minute
Expro Marks Major Milestone in International Expansion with First Fully Remote Five-Plug Cementing Operation in Saudi Arabia

Expro closed its acquisition of Enhanced Well Technologies, known as Enhanced Drilling, for approximately NOK 2 billion.

The deal adds Enhanced Drilling’s managed pressure drilling (MPD) technologies, including controlled mud level drilling and riserless mud recovery, to Expro’s well construction portfolio. Enhanced Drilling operates primarily offshore Norway and in the US Gulf, and Expro plans to expand the offerings into Brazil, other South American markets, West Africa and Australia.

Jul 24, 2026
0 42 Less than a minute

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