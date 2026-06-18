Georgina Energy clears way for Ensign rig at Hussar well

Georgina Energy paid a deposit to Ensign Australia for mobilization of the Ensign 970 rig ahead of drilling at the Hussar prospect in exploration permit EP513, onshore Western Australia.

The well will be drilled to a depth of 3,200 m, targeting the Townsend Formation and fractured Neoproterozoic basement lithologies for helium, hydrogen and natural gas. Independent consultants estimated net attributable 2U prospective resources of 155 Bcf of helium and 173 Bcf of hydrogen, along with 1.73 Tcf of recoverable natural gas. Drilling is planned for 50 days from spud to completion and remains on track for Q3 2026.

Aztech Well Construction, Georgina Energy’s technical consultant, is working with suppliers on casing, wellhead and service support for electric logging, casing running and cementing, drilling fluid engineering, wellsite geology, mudlogging and gas sampling. Contractors are repairing access roads along the Gunbarrel Highway, and up to two water bores are expected to be drilled at the site by the end of July 2026. The Ensign 970 rig is currently in the North Perth Basin and will be mobilized to Hussar once access, site, airstrip and water well drilling works are complete.