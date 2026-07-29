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Borr Drilling fleet grows to 34 rigs as Fontis deal closes

Jul 29, 2026
0 68 Less than a minute
Borr Drilling acquires five jackups through new JV

BC Ventures, a 50/50 joint venture between Borr Drilling and its long-term well construction partner in Mexico, completed its acquisition of five premium jackup rigs from Fontis Finance for $287 million.

The rigs, comprising two Friede & Goldman JU-2000E design units (Oberon and Titania FE) and three LeTourneau Super 116-C design units (Courageous, Defender and Intrepid), are currently located in Mexico. BC Ventures financed the purchase through a $237 million non-recourse seller’s credit, maturing in January 2029 and secured by a first-priority lien on the five rigs, along with $25 million cash contributions from each partner.

The transaction increases Borr Drilling’s owned and jointly-owned fleet to 34 rigs and expands the company’s presence in the Mexican shallow-water market.

Jul 29, 2026
0 68 Less than a minute

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