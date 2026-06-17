NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor drills dry well below Heidrun field in Norwegian Sea

Jun 17, 2026
0 24 1 minute read
The Transocean Encourage recently deployed a new drilling assistance module, working in concert with other smart modules on the rig, to drill a fully automated hole section on a well at the Heidrun field in Norway.

Equinor and partners drilled a dry well in the Heidrun Cellar SE prospect beneath the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea. Wildcat well 6507/8-D-4 CH was drilled in production license 124, 240 km west of Sandnessjøen, using the Transocean Encourage drilling rig. This was the tenth wildcat well in the license, which was awarded in 1986 under the 10th licensing round.

The well targeted deeper stratigraphic levels beneath Heidrun, in Early Jurassic Åre Formation and Late Triassic Grey Beds reservoir rocks. It encountered sandstone layers with a combined thickness of about 161 m and good to very good reservoir quality, though the well was not formation-tested. Data was acquired before the well was terminated in the Grey Beds.

Well 6507/8-D-4 CH reached a vertical depth of 2,910 m below sea level in a water depth of 357 m and has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Licensees in production license 124 are Equinor as operator, ConocoPhillips, Petoro and Vår Energi.

Jun 17, 2026
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Galilee readies Zydeco-1 site for RFC Drilling rig

Galilee readies Zydeco-1 site for RFC Drilling rig

Jun 18, 2026

Equinor selects Troll B tieback for Ringvei Vest’s 13 wells

Jun 18, 2026
Ocean Installer secures subsea contract for Balder Next development

Vår Energi, Kistos take FID on seven-well Balder Next program

Jun 18, 2026
Ensign 970 ADR-1500

Georgina Energy clears way for Ensign rig at Hussar well

Jun 18, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button