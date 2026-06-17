Equinor drills dry well below Heidrun field in Norwegian Sea

Equinor and partners drilled a dry well in the Heidrun Cellar SE prospect beneath the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea. Wildcat well 6507/8-D-4 CH was drilled in production license 124, 240 km west of Sandnessjøen, using the Transocean Encourage drilling rig. This was the tenth wildcat well in the license, which was awarded in 1986 under the 10th licensing round.

The well targeted deeper stratigraphic levels beneath Heidrun, in Early Jurassic Åre Formation and Late Triassic Grey Beds reservoir rocks. It encountered sandstone layers with a combined thickness of about 161 m and good to very good reservoir quality, though the well was not formation-tested. Data was acquired before the well was terminated in the Grey Beds.

Well 6507/8-D-4 CH reached a vertical depth of 2,910 m below sea level in a water depth of 357 m and has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Licensees in production license 124 are Equinor as operator, ConocoPhillips, Petoro and Vår Energi.