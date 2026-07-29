Intrepid’s Rig 101 to resume drilling at MOU-6 in Morocco

Predator Oil & Gas amended its drilling contract with Intrepid Drilling for Rig 101 to drill the MOU-6 well in Morocco.

The amendment extends an existing contract dated 24 October 2022 and covers rig operations from 1 August to 1 October 2026. Rig 101 is currently stacked at Predator’s MOU-5 well site and will move to MOU-6 once delivery of remaining consumables and long-lead equipment, currently in transit to the site, is complete.

MOU-6 is the first well in a planned drilling and testing program spanning Morocco and Trinidad, expected to be completed within three months. Predator will follow MOU-6 with the Snowcap-3 well onshore Trinidad.