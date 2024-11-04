Onshore AdvancesPeople, Companies and Products

Eni completes sale of upstream assets in Alaska to Hilcorp

Nov 4, 2024
0 286 Less than a minute

Eni achieved the closing for the sale to Hilcorp of 100% of the Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk assets owned in Alaska for a value of $1 billion.

The transaction, which received the approval of all relevant authorities, is in line with Eni’s strategy focused on the rationalization of the upstream activities.

Eni will continue to be present in the USA in the upstream of Gulf of Mexico as well as in energy transition projects in the renewables, biofuels and magnetic fusion.

Nov 4, 2024
0 286 Less than a minute

Related Articles

BASF, Exterra collaborate on Canadian CCS project

Nov 5, 2024

RAKPA awards Northern Offshore plug & abandonment campaign

Nov 5, 2024

Touchstone Exploration starts production from the Cascadura C

Nov 4, 2024

MinRes agrees to $1.1 billion gas deal with Hancock

Nov 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button