Eni completes sale of upstream assets in Alaska to Hilcorp

Eni achieved the closing for the sale to Hilcorp of 100% of the Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk assets owned in Alaska for a value of $1 billion.

The transaction, which received the approval of all relevant authorities, is in line with Eni’s strategy focused on the rationalization of the upstream activities.

Eni will continue to be present in the USA in the upstream of Gulf of Mexico as well as in energy transition projects in the renewables, biofuels and magnetic fusion.