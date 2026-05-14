Touchstone drills two Trinidad oil wells ahead of schedule

Touchstone Exploration drilled two oil development wells ahead of schedule on the WD-8 block onshore Trinidad and Tobago in Q1 2026.

FR-1835 was drilled in March 2026, and FR-1836 spud 26 March 2026, reaching total depth on 7 April 2026. Wireline log analysis on FR-1836 indicates approximately 69 m of net hydrocarbon pay. Both wells were drilled with turnkey costs funded by the drilling operator. Completion operations are underway, and Touchstone said both wells are expected onstream imminently.

The Cascadura compressor arrived in Trinidad on 23 April 2026, with commissioning targeted for June 2026. The unit is intended to alleviate production constraints at the Cascadura facility associated with elevated sales pipeline pressures.