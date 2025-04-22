News

TotalEnergies taps Wood to advance Ratawi field redevelopment in Iraq

Apr 22, 2025
Wood was awarded two new engineering and procurement framework agreements worth $11 million by TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub as part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), a multi-energy project designed to enhance the development of Iraq’s natural resources and improve the country’s electricity supply at the Ratawi field in Iraq.

Each of the new contracts has a three-year term under which Wood will support TotalEnergies to advance the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP), a key part of the GGIP project. The aim is to de-bottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase energy production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day on completion of the first phase.

The contracts will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and the United Arab Emirates, creating additional roles as the scopes progress. Wood is already providing engineering design, detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the AGUP.

