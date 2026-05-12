NewsThe Offshore Frontier

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign MoU with Syria’s SPC for Mediterranean exploration

May 12, 2026
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TotalEnergies, together with partners QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) for the exploration of Block 3 offshore Syria in the Mediterranean Sea.

The MoU covers a technical review of the offshore block area and establishes a framework for technical and commercial discussions related to exploration activities. Block 3 lies in the Levantine Basin in the eastern Mediterranean offshore the Syrian city of Latakia, with water depths ranging from 100 m to 1,700 m.

The signing took place at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha with senior executives from all four companies in attendance.

May 12, 2026
0 299 Less than a minute

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