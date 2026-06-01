Touchstone’s WD-8 drilling campaign delivers first oil in Trinidad

Touchstone Exploration brought the FR-1835 and FR-1836 development wells onstream at its WD-8 block in Trinidad and Tobago, with combined output averaging approximately 175 bbl/d of medium-gravity crude oil since startup in mid-May 2026. Field operations teams are currently optimizing production flow rates.

At the Cascadura facility on the Ortoire block, installation of a new booster compressor is advancing across both mechanical and electrical work streams, with commissioning on schedule to begin in June 2026. The compressor is designed to lower wellhead backpressure, mitigating regional pipeline capacity limitations and allowing wells to flow more freely.

The CR-3 well on the Central block has delivered stable flowing pressures and gross field estimated production rates of approximately 2.2 MMcf/d of natural gas and 14 bbl/d of condensate since first production, with no prior interventions. Reservoir performance analysis indicates a localized inflow restriction within the formation, likely caused by residual drilling and completion fluids, and Touchstone has designed a coiled tubing cleanout and acid stimulation program to address it.

Operations are contingent on the availability of a local coiled tubing unit, with the sole local service provider currently addressing mechanical issues and sourcing replacement parts. Touchstone said it is evaluating whether to defer the CR-3 optimization program until after the Atlantic LNG Train 4 maintenance window concludes, given the favorable gas pricing associated with the diversion period.