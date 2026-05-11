Vaalco kicks off six-well Egypt campaign after completing 22-well program

Vaalco Energy contracted a rig and began drilling six additional development wells in Egypt’s Eastern Desert in early May, without increasing its full-year 2026 capital budget.

The new campaign follows the completion of a 22-well program that began in December 2024 and ran through January 2026, with all wells reaching their targets. The final well, drilled in the H-Field, opened a new development area with an initial flow rate of approximately 450 boe/d.