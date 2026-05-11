Global and Regional MarketsNews

Vaalco kicks off six-well Egypt campaign after completing 22-well program

May 11, 2026
0 473 Less than a minute
VAALCO spuds first Phase Three well offshore Gabon

Vaalco Energy contracted a rig and began drilling six additional development wells in Egypt’s Eastern Desert in early May, without increasing its full-year 2026 capital budget.

The new campaign follows the completion of a 22-well program that began in December 2024 and ran through January 2026, with all wells reaching their targets. The final well, drilled in the H-Field, opened a new development area with an initial flow rate of approximately 450 boe/d.

May 11, 2026
0 473 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Dolphin Drilling’s Blackford Dolphin to complete Oil India contract through July 2026

May 12, 2026
OEG secures contract extension to support Bass Strait offshore operations through end of field life

OEG secures contract extension to support Bass Strait offshore operations through end of field life

May 12, 2026

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign MoU with Syria’s SPC for Mediterranean exploration

May 12, 2026
PV Drilling wins jackup contract with Zarubezhneft offshore Vietnam

PV Drilling wins jackup contract with Zarubezhneft offshore Vietnam

May 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button