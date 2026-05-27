Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

Spears: Drilling industry no longer cyclic as it adheres to capital discipline

May 27, 2026
0 61 1 minute read

Spending in the onshore drilling market has been low for much of the past decade, as companies have prioritized increasing efficiencies and returning cash to shareholders in the wake of multiple and unpredictable oil price downturns. Even as recent conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have led to surges in oil prices, they are not necessarily resulting in increased drilling activity, says Richard Spears of Spears & Associates.

In this video interview with DC taken from the IADC Drilling Onshore Conference in Houston on 14 May, Mr Spears spoke about why he thinks the oil and gas drilling industry is no longer cyclic, and what that means for drillers moving forward. He also talked about the potential for a sustained oil price of $150/bbl and how pricing at that level would disrupt the industry.

May 27, 2026
0 61 1 minute read

Related Articles

IKM Acona wins drilling and wells services framework agreement with Vår Energi

IKM Acona wins drilling and wells services framework agreement with Vår Energi

May 28, 2026
DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

DeepOcean wins Equinor subsea contract package spanning North Sea, Barents Sea fields

May 28, 2026
Horizon Petroleum to begin workover at Poland gas development

Horizon Petroleum to begin workover at Poland gas development

May 28, 2026

Baker Hughes, Equinor extend North Sea drilling and intervention contracts

May 28, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button