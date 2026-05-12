OEG secures contract extension to support Bass Strait offshore operations through end of field life

OEG secured a multi-year contract extension with an unnamed global operator to support offshore drilling operations in Australia’s Bass Strait field through end of field life, expected in 2036.

Under the agreement, OEG will supply and manufacture 200 DNV (2.7-1) certified offshore cargo carrying units (CCUs) from its Barry Beach facility in Victoria, Australia. Six OEG personnel will provide full-service inspection, maintenance, and repair of the units, along with crane and lifting services. The contract brings the total number of OEG CCUs and serviced units supporting the operator’s offshore operations in the region to approximately 700.

The Bass Strait field began production in the late 1960s as Australia’s first major offshore oil and gas development.