Shelf Drilling awarded three-year contract in India with ONGC

Jul 2, 2025
Shelf Drilling received a three-year contract award for the J.T. Angel jackup rig with Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation (ONGC) for operations in the Mumbai High, offshore India. The total added contract value is approximately $40 million. The rig is currently undergoing a contract preparation project, with operations expected to commence in October 2025.

Separately, as part of the company’s on-going review of its fleet, it has decided to dispose of the Trident XII, which completed its drilling contract with ONGC earlier this year and is currently stacked in India. The intended sale will be for non-drilling purposes.

