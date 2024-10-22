The IADC team: Honoring our past, celebrating our future

From Jason McFarland, IADC President

Every fall, we have an opportunity to review the year behind us and look ahead to the one that’s coming. I love getting to share with you all the amazing things your association has been up to over the past 12 months. And this year, I’m very excited to look ahead to 2025.

Next year, the International Association of Drilling Contractors celebrates a monumental milestone — its 85th anniversary. Our industry’s remarkable progress and IADC’s sustained relevance are testaments to the power of unity. Our members’ collective and collaborative efforts have consistently pushed boundaries, turning progressive ideas into tangible realities that benefit us all.

Without our members, none of this would be possible. Putting the spotlight on the incredible contributions of our members and celebrating them is something I regularly and passionately ensure IADC is doing. For this editorial, though, I’d like to shine the spotlight somewhere a little different – on the IADC Team.

In his editorial for the May/June edition of this magazine, 2024 IADC Chairman Brad James made this statement: “When people feel valued, they tend to take greater pride in and ownership over their work. Ultimately, when we invest in our crews, they deliver for our clients, which translates into shared success for all stakeholders.”

I strongly believe this idea extends to your association staff. IADC is an organization that takes care of our incredible Team so they can take care of our exceptional members, who ultimately take care of the world’s energy needs. Our Team is made up of passionate individuals who prioritize members, create value for the industry, work together diligently, and bring a wide variety of skills and assets to the table.

A former colleague and mentor of mine, Ken Fischer, once passed along an article to me from 1995 titled, “Association Management Adages and Aphorisms.” This article made a lasting impact on me, and I keep a hard copy of it in my desk drawer. Almost 30 years later, it still contains sage advice and serves as a guiding north star. One of the adages suggests, “Look for what is possible. Your job is to help members achieve their common goals.”

I rarely, if ever, hear the words “No, I just don’t think that can be done” around here. Instead, our Team meets challenges with curiosity, asking the important question “How are we going to get this done?” Another adage states, “Attitude is your most important asset.” I feel very fortunate to be surrounded by a Team of people who show up to work every day with an attitude of willingness and optimism.

Many people are surprised to learn about the size of our Team, often imagining it to be much larger than it actually is. We have just under 40 full-time employees between IADC headquarters in Houston, Washington and Denver. This is coupled with an equally important contingent of regional representatives based in various areas around the world, as well as our professional and long-standing Eastern Hemisphere conference team based in The Netherlands. I like to think of this group of people as captains of the ship; it’s always a good idea to have a designated leader working behind the scenes, gently steering things in the right direction and offering support where they can. Our members serve as the fuel that powers everything within IADC’s ship of collaboration, and we’re forever grateful for their dedication and enthusiasm.

Something I find remarkable about our organization is the tenure of our Team members. It’s thought that the average person spends about a third of their life at work; I find it a true testament to IADC’s internal culture that people choose to spend so much of their lives here. For the staff located in the US, over half of our Team has been here for 10 years or more, and roughly 15% have been employed at IADC for more than 20 years! I consider this a nod to all of the exceptional leaders that have spent time at IADC, cultivating a culture of caring, sharing and generosity, resulting in a high-functioning Team of association professionals.

When IADC was established in 1940, the main purpose was to further the best interests of the drilling industry. Early on, 12 aims were developed to guide the association’s activities and areas of focus. The 12th aim reads: “Finally, the Association proposes through the cooperative efforts within the oil well drilling contracting industry itself and because the Association is composed of that industry, to help build a firmer foundation on which we, the drilling contracting industry itself, may render more effective service to those who employ us to drill their wells, to ourselves and to mankind generally.”

Today, nearly 85 years later, our foundation remains more steadfast than ever. It’s because of our valued and supportive members and our dedicated Team that the vision on which this association was founded has become and remains a reality to this day.

To all of our members and Team worldwide, I hope you know how much each and every one of you is appreciated and valued. In the coming pages, I’m excited to take you through a recap of what your association has been up to this year. The efforts and achievements highlighted are a direct result of collaboration on many fronts, and there are too many individuals who deserve praise for me to call them all out by name. It’s been an outstanding year, and I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for all of us. DC

By Katie Carr, Senior Coordinator – External Communications

Committees

IADC’s committees serve as dynamic hubs where industry professionals converge to drive innovation, share expertise and tackle sector-specific challenges. Each committee, with its unique focus, functions as a catalyst for industry advancement. A hallmark of IADC’s committees is their commitment to creating tangible value for the membership.

Here’s a snapshot of key updates from select IADC committees this year:

Contracts Committee: Revised 2024 Edition of IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Drilling Units; hosted IADC Contracts & Risk Management Conference in Houston.

Revised 2024 Edition of IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Drilling Units; hosted IADC Contracts & Risk Management Conference in Houston. Drilling Engineers Committee : Hosted quarterly tech forums on “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers” (Q1); “Addressing the Challenges of 4-Mile Laterals” (Q2); “Digital Drilling Engineering” (Q3); and “Enabling New Energy” (Q4).

Hosted quarterly tech forums on “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers” (Q1); “Addressing the Challenges of 4-Mile Laterals” (Q2); “Digital Drilling Engineering” (Q3); and “Enabling New Energy” (Q4). Geothermal Committee : Developing a well classification system that accounts for factors like reservoir dependency, well purpose, rig requirements, well control and environmental impact; overall goal is to provide industry guidelines for drilling geothermal wells.

Developing a well classification system that accounts for factors like reservoir dependency, well purpose, rig requirements, well control and environmental impact; overall goal is to provide industry guidelines for drilling geothermal wells. Health, Safety, Environment & Training Committee : Launched new system for the Incident Statistics Program in Q1; initiated review of Safety Alert process, with new Safety Alert system in development; Global Health Subcommittee finalized and published IADC Mental Health at Work Handbook; new HR Subcommittee was established.

Sustainability Committee : Formed working group to begin industry outreach to global sustainability standards bodies; hosted first meeting outside the US alongside IADC World Drilling Conference in Spain, fostering global member networking.

Formed working group to begin industry outreach to global sustainability standards bodies; hosted first meeting outside the US alongside IADC World Drilling Conference in Spain, fostering global member networking. Technical Publications Committee: Began work on several new books, including “Casing and Liner Drilling,” “Drilling Optimal Directional Wells with Safe Separation,” “Geothermal Well Construction” and 2nd edition of “Managed Pressure Drilling”; continued work on other books with expected completion in early 2025; hosted DrillingIN book review video with author Les Skinner on “Well Integrity for Abandoned Well Re-entries.”

Underbalanced Operations & Managed Pressure Drilling (UBO & MPD) Committee : Published technical papers for fundamental understanding of gas in the riser behaviors; assisted in developing and revising industry resources, such as API’s documents on Underbalanced Drilling Operations (API RP 92 U) and MPD Operations (API RP 92C:2024); developed additional questions for IADC’s Managed Pressure Drilling accreditation program, doubling exam question bank.

Published technical papers for fundamental understanding of gas in the riser behaviors; assisted in developing and revising industry resources, such as API’s documents on Underbalanced Drilling Operations (API RP 92 U) and MPD Operations (API RP 92C:2024); developed additional questions for IADC’s Managed Pressure Drilling accreditation program, doubling exam question bank. Young Professionals Committee: Organized and hosted first full-day IADC Young Professionals Summit; hosted two events in the “Luncheon with Leaders” series; hosted multiple networking events throughout the year.

Student Chapters

IADC Student Chapters were designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering hands-on experiences and networking opportunities to students. The program, which started in 2017, grew exponentially this year and surpassed the original goal of 20 established Student Chapters around the world.

These learning institutions have joined the IADC Student Chapter Program since last fall:

Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas;

Suez University in Suez, Egypt;

University of Texas Permian Basin in Midland, Texas;

University of Boumerdes in Boumerdes, Algeria; and

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, India.

This year also saw the introduction of the IADC Student Chapter Scholarship Program, which is open to all active and incoming IADC Student Chapter members. The program includes up to 20 scholarships of $5,000 each. These scholarships are part of IADC’s ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

As of mid-October, IADC had sponsored 142 students to attend industry conferences and events this year, with the projected number to reach 200 by year-end. This provided students with the opportunity to network with established professionals and learn from industry experts. Events they attended this year include the IADC World Drilling Conference, IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference, India Energy Week, IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference, and the Australian Energy Producers Conference, among others.

Many of the Student Chapters organized and hosted events for their members, such as:

Visiting rigs and touring facilities, companies and centers;

Hosting workshops on fire safety, industry software, technical topics, etc;

Organizing social engagements to foster meaningful dialogue, showcase innovative projects and celebrate student achievements; and

Planning events where industry organizations and IADC regional chapter delegates could visit the university and share insights with students.

Regional Chapters

IADC’s 16 regional chapters offer local connection to a vast global network. Throughout the year, chapters hosted a variety of activities for members, including networking events, quarterly meetings, safety award ceremonies, professional development workshops and opportunities to give back to the community.

Of note this year, the IADC Brazil Chapter marked its 30th anniversary. At the celebration event, awards were handed out to individuals and organizations for the roles they played in the chapter’s establishment.

In September, the IADC Latin America Chapter and IADC headquarters hosted the first IADC Latin America Regional Forum in Mexico City. Industry professionals and students gathered to discuss specific challenges and opportunities within this region.

A new website and LinkedIn page were launched for Mental Health in Energy, an initiative originated by the IADC North Sea Chapter. This initiative aims to catalyze a top-down cultural shift addressing mental health concerns in the energy industry.

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter hosted a desert cleanup event for the Al Qurda Desert in Dubai. Chapter members and their families enjoyed a breakfast picnic and a day of environmental stewardship.

International Development

IADC’s International Development team champions the interests of its global membership through a network of regional representatives and chapters strategically positioned across Europe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Australasia. These local entities play a crucial role in advancing IADC’s mission worldwide.

An integral aspect of these efforts is advocacy for the drilling community at the regional level. The association collaborated with IADC chapters on regional issues, including age restrictions for Saudi jackups, rig intake processes in the North Sea, and proposed amendments to Mexican maritime law.

IADC serves as a collective voice for its membership through active involvement in collaborative industry projects and initiatives, as well as by fostering and sustaining key professional connections. Through participation in the International Maritime Organization (IMO), IADC assisted in addressing both voluntary lifesaving equipment guidelines and maritime cybersecurity risk management. Further, as an Observer Organization for the IMO since 1975, IADC continues to collaborate with countries’ maritime administrations to sustain and enhance safety and environmental performance onboard MODUs operating around the world.

IADC was also involved in discussions with fellow organizations such as the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers and the International Marine Contractors Association. Additionally, the association met with stakeholders in Brazil and Indonesia to gain insight and advocate for rig opportunities.

IADC continued its involvement in an ongoing joint industry project addressing oil spill prevention, preparedness and response in the Caribbean region. It also moderated a session on drilling and completions technologies at the 2024 Suriname Energy Oil & Gas Summit. In conjunction with the event, IADC and other industry associations met with Suriname Ministry officials to continue regulatory discussions focused on health, safety and environmental pursuits, as well as local workforce development.

Accreditation & Credentialing

IADC’s accreditation programs represent the industry’s commitment to safety and excellence. Crafted through the collaborative effort of IADC members on workgroups and advisory panels, these programs ensure that drilling professionals worldwide receive consistent, high-quality training.

IADC’s globally recognized accreditation programs set the gold standard for competence and training in the drilling industry. For the 18th consecutive year, IADC’s Accreditation department passed the ISO 9001:2015 audit. This annual evaluation inspects the association’s quality management system for accreditation and credentialing programs, ensuring alignment with international standards.

IADC’s programs undergo continuous refinement to remain at the forefront of industry best practices. In 2024, members spearheaded several key initiatives to enhance the association’s accreditation offerings. A comprehensive review and update of WellSharp’s test questions was conducted across Introductory, Driller and Supervisor levels. Study guide materials for the Subsea Technician Competency Assessment Program were developed.

Revisions were made to all WellSharp Well Servicing courses, including the Equipment Operator courses on Workover, Wireline, Coiled Tubing and Snubbing. The WellSharp Oil and Gas Operator Representative course and Subsea Supplement course were also revised. Additionally, the Managed Pressure Drilling and H2S Safe programs launched in January.

Notably, a redesign of the KREW (Knowledge Retention & Education for our Workforce) continuous online learning system has begun. KREW is designed to provide ongoing learning opportunities for well control concepts and address well-researched knowledge decay issues. The redesigned KREW content will be completely owned and centrally controlled by IADC, ensuring greater global standardization and transferrable recognition.

The updated KREW program will provide an alternative pathway to well control certification. This hybrid learning approach will allow for an expanded and enhanced learning experience between recertification dates, with special focus on critical concepts, human performance and scenario-based training. Trainees will have the opportunity to maintain and build skills on an ongoing basis. If all modules are completed and other requirements are met during the two-year recertification period, trainees may qualify for a streamlined, accelerated recertification course upon renewal.

Government & Industry Affairs

As the voice of the industry, IADC champions its interests through strategic engagement with policymakers and regulators. The Government & Industry Affairs (GIA) team strives to help shape pragmatic regulations that support industry growth while maintaining high safety and efficiency standards. By fostering partnerships with stakeholders and government agencies, IADC ensures drilling contractors’ perspectives are considered in relevant legislation.

This year, the GIA team organized two fly-in events in Washington, DC, enabling IADC members to meet key US legislators in person. These events facilitated important conversations, positioning IADC members as valuable educational resources for government officials seeking industry expertise. Ahead of the spring fly-in, targeted messaging was crafted conveying that the drilling industry truly C.A.R.E.S. — we provide Clean, Affordable, Reliable and Efficient energy in Sustainable ways.

IADC’s advocacy efforts are amplified through DrillersPAC, a political action committee that raises funds to support political candidates aligned with members’ policy goals. In October, the second annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition was held, raising funds and awareness for advocacy efforts. The event also benefited Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America.

Throughout the year, the GIA team attended a number of events to support US government officials who advocate for oil and gas. They also actively participated in various workgroups and committees with industry organizations, addressing critical topics such as cybersecurity, offshore lifting safety best practices and US offshore leasing. These engagements reinforced IADC’s role as a key industry advocate and resource.

IADC’s advocacy efforts included collaborating with fellow industry associations on issues affecting US-based members. For instance, IADC joined other US trade associations in challenging the EPA’s new oil and gas sector regulations, arguing they exceed the agency’s authority without benefiting the environment or industry. By taking collective action on important matters, IADC embodies its commitment to promote fair and effective policies for the drilling sector.

Communications

IADC serves its worldwide membership through different communications channels, including its magazine, websites, newsletters and social media presence. As in years past, Drilling Contractor magazine continued to provide in-depth coverage on a wide variety of technical topics relevant to members. Two of the most viewed pieces of media so far this year from the Drilling Contractor website were video interviews with Scott Tinker on the challenges of providing sustainable, affordable and accessible energy and with Eavor’s Bailey Schwarz on the importance of creating a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion.

IADC also keeps members informed of association activities and updates through the monthly electronic newsletter, DrillBits, and its presence on LinkedIn and Facebook. A few of the most viewed DrillBits article so far in 2024 centered around a Basin United Facilitator Course, and announcements of IADC’s 2024 Executive Committee and the Student Chapter Program scholarships. DC