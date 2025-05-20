IADC facilitates dialogue with Washington, DC, over tariff impacts on drillers

Recent metals tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump could have significant impacts on the oil and gas industry, including drilling contractors. According to an IADC Tariff Impact Survey conducted earlier this year, the tariffs could result in a 14% increase in average effective costs for drillers, which would need to be passed on to their. Speaking to DC from the 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference in Houston on 15 May, Joe Lillis, VP of Policy at IADC, described the expected cost increase from the tariffs as “something no one wants to deal with” and noted that he’s hearing drilling contractor members stressing a need for cost certainty. Mr Lillis further outlined the steps IADC is taking, through its political action committee DrillersPAC, to connect the industry with members of Congress to discuss the impact of tariffs on their businesses. He also talked about April’s Washington, DC, Fly-In, facilitating dialogue between industry and policymakers.

Yeah.