Tenaris showcases red zone safety enhancement package

With multiple people working in a small space surrounded by heavy equipment, the red zone of the rig floor poses significant safety challenges in a drilling operation. To minimize manual operations and associated risks, Tenaris recently launched its Red Zone package of technologies and services, which cover activities such as pipe handling and automatic connections. Speaking to DC from the exhibition floor of the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference on 3 May, Carolina Leão, Senior Sales Manager at Tenaris, talks about the drivers behind this suite of technologies and services, as well as how they work together to improve red zone safety.