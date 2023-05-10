Focusing HSE reporting on SIFs could improve industry’s safety management

Total recordable incident rate (TRIR) has been the standard key indicator for HSE performance in oil and gas for decades, but safety leaders are questioning whether the industry should focus on different metrics. In this interview with DC, Lamberto Nonno, North America HSE Director at Baker Hughes, speaks about how transitioning from a TRIR-based model of HSE reporting to a model based on serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) can benefit the industry. He also explores the changes companies need to make to fully incorporate SIF reporting into their operations, and how SIFs fit into an overall rethinking on safety. This interview was conducted at the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston on 2 May.