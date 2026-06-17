TAG Oil secures NDC-9 rig for T-200 well at BED-1, Egypt

TAG Oil’s NDC-9 drilling rig is expected to mobilize to the Badr Oil Field (BED-1) concession in Egypt’s Western Desert this month for the upcoming T-200 well. Surface site preparation is under way and required regulatory approvals have been secured. Drilling is anticipated to start by mid-July.

T-200 is designed as a vertical well with a planned total depth of approximately 4,250 m, targeting the Abu Roash F formation, a naturally fractured reservoir in the area where nearby wells have encountered lighter gravity oil. Drilling and completion are expected to take approximately 60 days.