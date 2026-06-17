Arrow brings second Icaco well onstream after IC-2 success

Arrow Exploration drilled the IC-2 exploration well at the Icaco field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin to a total measured depth of 12,020 ft (7,399 ft TVD), encountering multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals. The well was spud on 18 May and reached target depth on 26 May.

Log analysis showed 19.5 ft of net pay in the Carbonera C7 formation, 6 ft in the Gacheta formation and 74.5 ft in the Ubaque formation, for a total net pay of 100 ft TVD. IC-2 is currently producing from the Ubaque formation at a restricted rate of approximately 830 bbl/d gross (415 bbl/d net) on a 35/128 choke and 37 Hz pump frequency. Oil quality is 13.4° API with a 1% water cut.

Arrow has since spud the IC-4HZ well, also targeting the Ubaque formation, on 13 June. The company plans both horizontal and vertical development wells at Icaco going forward. Arrow holds a 50% beneficial interest in the Tapir Block.