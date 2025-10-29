Synergia mobilizes Kiri rig for new Cambay well in India

Synergia Energy reported progress on upcoming drilling operations at its Cambay Production Sharing Contract (PSC) onshore India, where the company holds a 50% interest.

According to the company’s latest update, site preparation at the C-64 well has been largely completed and the Aakash XIV 50 T workover rig is preparing to install a sucker rod pump to restore production.

At the same time, mobilization of the Kiri drilling rig for the C-78 development well, located adjacent to the C-54 pad, is approximately 50% complete. Drilling will begin once the rig is fully mobilized.