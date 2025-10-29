Oceaneering awarded riserless light well intervention contract by BP

Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) was awarded a contract by BP for the provision of riserless light well intervention services (RLWI) in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oilfield of the Caspian Sea.

Oceaneering will support this multi-well mechanical wireline intervention campaign with one of its deepwater RLWI systems integrated onto a customer-provided subsea construction vessel. The scope of work will also include project management, engineering and systems integration services provided by Oceaneering’s local and international personnel.

Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have begun, and field operations are expected to commence in Q4 2025.