NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Oceaneering awarded riserless light well intervention contract by BP

Oct 29, 2025
0 210 Less than a minute
Oceaneering Awarded Riserless Light Well Intervention Contract by BP

Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) was awarded a contract by BP for the provision of riserless light well intervention services (RLWI) in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oilfield of the Caspian Sea.

Oceaneering will support this multi-well mechanical wireline intervention campaign with one of its deepwater RLWI systems integrated onto a customer-provided subsea construction vessel. The scope of work will also include project management, engineering and systems integration services provided by Oceaneering’s local and international personnel.

Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have begun, and field operations are expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Oct 29, 2025
0 210 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Synergia mobilizes Kiri rig for new Cambay well in india

Synergia mobilizes Kiri rig for new Cambay well in India

Oct 29, 2025

Noble Corp sells Noble Reacher jackup, reports $5.3 billion backlog

Oct 28, 2025
Odfjell Technology awarded five-year contract in the Middle East

Odfjell Technology awarded five-year contract in the Middle East

Oct 28, 2025
WellSense, a specialist in fibre optic well diagnostics, has developed a groundbreaking, single-use, jet-propelled and battery powered well conveyance technology, which is able to rapidly deploy bare fibre into highly deviated wells. The conveyance system has been designed to improve the speed, quality, cost and efficiency of diagnostic surveys in horizontal wells.

Jet-propelled well conveyance tech completes US field trial

Oct 28, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button