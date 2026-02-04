NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Superior completes Abaco acquisition

Feb 4, 2026
Superior Energy Services completed the acquisition of Abaco Energy Technologies LLC, expanding its portfolio of well construction and intervention technology offerings.

The transaction brings Abaco’s engineered drilling and completion solutions into Superior’s operations platform, strengthening the company’s ability to support offshore and onshore well delivery programs. Superior said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of building integrated service capabilities that support complex well construction and intervention activity.

Abaco’s technology portfolio includes specialized equipment and systems designed for use in drilling and well intervention environments. Following closing, Abaco will operate as part of Superior’s broader service organization.

