NewsSafety and ESG

Expro debuts single-valve subsea well access system

Feb 4, 2026
0 198 Less than a minute
Expro debuts single-valve subsea well access system

Expro launched a subsea well access system designed to enhance well safety performance and reduce operational risk during critical intervention and abandonment activities.

The company’s Solus system is a NACE-compliant, high-debris, single shear-and-seal ball valve capable of cutting and sealing on wireline and coiled tubing in both in-riser and open-water environments. By consolidating two valves into one, the system is intended to reduce operational complexity, minimize potential failure points and lower overall intervention and subsea deployment costs across the full well lifecycle, including plug and abandonment campaigns.

Feb 4, 2026
0 198 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Nextier launches EOS digital completions platform

Nextier launches EOS digital completions platform

Feb 4, 2026
Superior Energy Services completed the acquisition of Abaco Energy Technologies LLC, expanding its portfolio of well construction and intervention technology offerings.

Superior completes Abaco acquisition

Feb 4, 2026

BOEM advances second OBBBA offshore lease sales

Feb 4, 2026
Tenaris strengthens Black Sea presence with ultra-deepwater contracts

Tenaris strengthens Black Sea presence with ultra-deepwater contracts

Feb 3, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button