Expro debuts single-valve subsea well access system

Expro launched a subsea well access system designed to enhance well safety performance and reduce operational risk during critical intervention and abandonment activities.

The company’s Solus system is a NACE-compliant, high-debris, single shear-and-seal ball valve capable of cutting and sealing on wireline and coiled tubing in both in-riser and open-water environments. By consolidating two valves into one, the system is intended to reduce operational complexity, minimize potential failure points and lower overall intervention and subsea deployment costs across the full well lifecycle, including plug and abandonment campaigns.