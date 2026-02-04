Nextier launches EOS digital completions platform

Completing the WellInnovating While Drilling®News

Feb 4, 2026
Nextier Oilfield Solutions launched EOS, a digital completions platform designed to improve real-time monitoring and operational control during well completion activities.

EOS consolidates multiple data streams into a single interface, enabling coordinated oversight between surface teams and downhole operations. The platform is compatible with existing field instrumentation and supports a range of completion workflows, including multistage and plug-and-perf operations.

The system also enables historical data capture and performance benchmarking, providing operators and service teams with tools to continuously improve completions efficiency and operational consistency.

