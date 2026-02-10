Sunda Energy prepares for Chuditch-2 appraisal drilling

Sunda Energy is continuing efforts to secure a drilling rig for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well in the TL-SO-19-16 PSC, offshore Timor-Leste. The company is working with joint venture partner TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal and the Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo on rig contracting and environmental permitting.

The Chuditch PSC is located approximately 185 km south of Timor-Leste, 100 km east of the producing Bayu-Undan field, and 50 km south of the Greater Sunrise development.

In parallel, the company is discussing a revised farm-in agreement with TIMOR GAP to support accelerated funding for rig contracting and Chuditch-2 execution once a rig contract is concluded.

Sunda also reported progress on its Philippines Sulu Sea blocks (Service Contracts 80 and 81), where its joint venture partner is preparing 3D seismic data reprocessing to delineate prospects and support future exploration.