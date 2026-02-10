Global and Regional MarketsNews

Sunda Energy prepares for Chuditch-2 appraisal drilling

Feb 10, 2026
0 337 1 minute read

Sunda Energy is continuing efforts to secure a drilling rig for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well in the TL-SO-19-16 PSC, offshore Timor-Leste. The company is working with joint venture partner TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal and the Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo on rig contracting and environmental permitting.

The Chuditch PSC is located approximately 185 km south of Timor-Leste, 100 km east of the producing Bayu-Undan field, and 50 km south of the Greater Sunrise development.

In parallel, the company is discussing a revised farm-in agreement with TIMOR GAP to support accelerated funding for rig contracting and Chuditch-2 execution once a rig contract is concluded.

Sunda also reported progress on its Philippines Sulu Sea blocks (Service Contracts 80 and 81), where its joint venture partner is preparing 3D seismic data reprocessing to delineate prospects and support future exploration.

Feb 10, 2026
0 337 1 minute read

Related Articles

Harbour Energy completes LLOG acquisition

Harbour Energy completes LLOG acquisition

Feb 11, 2026
Proserv deploys HIPPS subsea controls for Beacon’s Zephyrus field tieback

Proserv deploys HIPPS subsea controls for Beacon’s Zephyrus field tieback

Feb 11, 2026
Fervo Energy drills hottest well to date at giga-scale geothermal site

Fervo Energy drills hottest well to date at giga-scale geothermal site

Feb 10, 2026

Aquaterra wins multi-well P&A contract in Spain

Feb 10, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button