Arabian Drilling appoints Fahad Al-Bani as CEO

Arabian Drilling Company appointed Fahad Abdullah Al-Bani as its new CEO, following the resignation of Ghassan Abdulaziz Mirdad, according to a company filing.

Mr Al-Bani brings nearly three decades of expertise in drilling engineering, unconventional resources and large-scale operational excellence. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Unconventional Reservoir (UR) Engineering Drilling & Completion at Saudi Aramco, where he propelled advancements in digitalization, automation and innovative well-delivery technologies.