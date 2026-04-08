Global and Regional MarketsNews

Sunda Energy, Finder to collaborate on semisub rig procurement offshore Timor-Leste

Apr 8, 2026
0 539 1 minute read

SundaGas signed a letter of intent with Finderto jointly secure a drilling rig for separate drilling campaigns offshore Timor-Leste.

SundaGas operates the TL-SO-19-16 Production Sharing Contract, which contains the Chuditch gas field, where it plans to drill the Chuditch-2 appraisal well. Finder operates the Kuda Tasi and Jahal fields offshore Timor-Leste and plans to drill at least three development wells. Both operators work in partnership with government-owned TIMOR GAP.

Under the LOI, the parties agreed to seek a mutually acceptable semisubmersible rig suitable for both campaigns, align contracts for materials and services where appropriate and coordinate on project management, planning and execution.

A semisubmersible is required as the Kuda Tasi and Jahal wells will be drilled in approximately 400 m of water, while the Chuditch-2 location sits in around 65 m. Chuditch-2 drilling is anticipated to commence as early as possible in 2027, subject to rig availability.

Apr 8, 2026
0 539 1 minute read

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