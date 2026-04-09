SLB OneSubsea wins HPHT subsea boosting contract for Shenandoah field

SLB OneSubsea was awarded a contract by Beacon Offshore to deliver a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) multiphase boosting system for the Shenandoah field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The system is engineered to operate above 15,000 psi, addressing operating conditions that exceed the limits of conventional subsea solutions. SLB OneSubsea began engagement with Beacon in January 2025 to design a boosting solution tailored to the field’s operating conditions.

SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7.