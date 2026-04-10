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Subsea7 wins contract for Sépia 2 development offshore Brazil

Apr 10, 2026
0 137 Less than a minute

Subsea7 received a contract from Petrobras, following a competitive tender, for the development of the Sépia 2 field in the pre-salt Santos Basin, approximately 280 km southeast of Rio de Janeiro at a water depth of 2,170 m.

The supermajor contract, valued at more than $1.25 billion, covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines for 17 wells, including two wells from the Sépia 1 project, and one gas export line with 18 risers.

Apr 10, 2026
0 137 Less than a minute

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