NOC announces trio of discoveries in Libya with Repsol, Sonatrach and Eni

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced three separate hydrocarbon discoveries on 8 April 2026, made in partnership with Repsol, Sonatrach and Eni across onshore and offshore acreage.

NOC and Repsol Libya Branch (REMSA) reported an oil discovery following the drilling of exploration well J1-4/130 in Contract Area 131/130 in the Murzuq Basin, approximately 800 km south of Tripoli. The well reached a total depth of 1,318 m and produced an average of 763 bbl/d from the Mummiyat Formation. It is the fifth of eight wells committed under the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) signed between NOC and REMSA in 2008.

NOC and Sonatrach Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation Libya Branch (SIPEX), operator of Contract Area 95/96, announced a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well A1-69/02 in the Ghadames Basin, located 70 km from the Wafa field. The well reached a total depth of 2,572 m and delivered production rates of 13 million standard cu ft of gas and 327 bbl of condensate per day from the Awynat Wanin and Awyn Kaza formations. It is the sixth of eight planned wells under a 2008 EPSA between NOC and Sonatrach.

NOC and Eni North Africa, operator of Contract 4/16, announced a gas discovery following the completion of exploration well J1-4/16 in offshore Block D, approximately 95 km from the Libyan coast. The well reached a total depth of 3,188 m. Testing of the Metlawi reservoir produced flow rates of 14 million cu ft/d through a 32/64-inch choke in the first test and 24 million cu ft/d through a 62/64-inch choke in the second. The well fulfills the ninth and final contractual obligation under offshore Contract Block D, as stipulated in the agreement signed in June 2008.