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ABL, PMS sign MOU for rig moving services in Egypt

Apr 13, 2026
0 544 Less than a minute
ABL, PMS sign MOU for rig moving services in Egypt

Energy and marine consultancy ABL signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Egyptian offshore construction and services company Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) to collaborate on rig moving services and marine assurance and risk.

Under the MOU, ABL’s local operations in Egypt can be called upon on a call-off basis to provide rig moving and operations technical support, as well as marine assurance and risk services including rig inspections, dynamic positioning assurance and critical systems consulting.

The agreement follows a December announcement in which the two companies introduced a unified rig moving service in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez, with support from the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

Apr 13, 2026
0 544 Less than a minute

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